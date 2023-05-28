President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was ahead in the presidential runoff in most of Türkiye's southern region devastated by Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, according to initial results Thursday.

The powerful quakes killed over 50,000 people, toppling hundreds of thousands of buildings and severely damaging the infrastructure across 11 provinces from Adana near the Mediterranean coast to Diyarbakir in the southeast.

Preliminary results put Erdoğan ahead in nine of 11 provinces in the quake zone, including Adıyaman, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaraş, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Şanlıurfa, Elazığ and Hatay.

His rival Kemal Kılıçadorğlu, the leader of Türkiye's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and the six-party Nation Alliance, was ahead in Adana and Diyarbakır.

Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) emerged top in 10 of the affected provinces, helping it secure, along with its allies, a parliamentary majority in the May 14 vote.

The ruling party's strong showing, defying initial expectations that the quakes would hurt its support, was also driven by doubts about the opposition's ability to meet voters' expectations.

Erdoğan fell just short of victory in the first round of the presidential vote, scoring 49.5% of the vote. Kılıçadorğlu received 44.9%.

Erdoğan's campaign has focused on rebuilding areas that were devastated by the earthquakes.

He has promised to spend whatever is necessary to reconstruct the region. At each ground-breaking ceremony he attended, he asserted that only his government could rebuild lives after the disaster.

Erdoğan has promised to build 319,000 homes within the year.