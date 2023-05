President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan took an initial lead with nearly 52.61% of the vote in the runoff Sunday, compared to his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu's 47.39%, according to unofficial nationwide results.

Preliminary results were based on around 91.55% of the ballot boxes opened. The turnout was over 85%, according to initial unofficial results.

Erdoğan emerged victorious in the first round of elections with 49.52% of the votes against Kılıçdaroğlu's 44.88%.