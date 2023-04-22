A group of unidentified people opened fire on the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) election liaison office in Istanbul's Bahçelievler Kocasinan during the night.

While no one was injured in the incident, a large number of police teams were dispatched to the site upon notice.

Police teams arrived at the scene, pulled a security strip around the building, and started an investigation which continues today.

AK Party Istanbul Provincial Chairperson Osman Nuri Kabaktepe strongly condemned the armed attack on his social media account.

"I would like to state that we will pursue the issue before the law. Our greatest consolation is that there were no casualties or injuries in the attack. We will not give these attacks an opportunity and we will continue to meet with our fellow citizens in an atmosphere of complete democracy."

AK Party Deputy Chairperson and Party spokesperson Ömer Çelik also condemned the attack.

"We condemn the attempted armed attack in front of our Bahçelievler Kocasinan Liaison Office in Istanbul. We are against all kinds of harassment, provocation and attacks against the political institution. Our organizations continue their election work with full determination."

Just a couple of days ago an unidentified assailant had opened fire on AK Party's Çukurova district headquarters in Türkiye's southern Adana province. The suspect fired 12 shots at the building, using a machine gun. Police arrived at the scene of the attack in a short while and detained the suspect.

While earlier this month, the Turkish opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) experienced a similar incident at its Istanbul headquarters where up to seven shots were fired into the air from a car speeding on the highway near the CHP office which followed another attempted “shooting” at the Istanbul offices of ally Good Party (IP).