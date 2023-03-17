The Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), known for its affiliation with the PKK terrorist group, added to the woes of the “table for six” alliance of Türkiye’s opposition parties. Drawing the support of the party, which currently faces a closure lawsuit, is critical for the bloc, which lags behind the People’s Alliance led by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) ahead of the May 14 elections.

Though the Good Party (IP) and the Democrat Party (DP) of the bloc have ruled out including the HDP in the alliance, the Democracy and Progress Party (DEVA), the Future Party (GP) and the Felicity Party (SP) endorse talks with the HDP.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, presidential candidate of the opposition bloc and chair of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the closest rival of the People’s Alliance, was scheduled to hold talks with HDP officials on Saturday. But the meeting, which fell on the anniversary of a World War I victory, was postponed amid criticism. The CHP, nevertheless, remains lukewarm to the idea of attracting HDP support despite the latter’s shady connections.

The CHP is also engaged in talks with radical left-wing parties, while the IP, which portrays itself as a nationalist party, ranks third in predicted votes, according to preelection surveys and appears to consent to the talks. IP Chair Meral Akşener, who initially opposed Kılıçdaroğlu’s candidacy, previously said that the CHP was free to hold talks with the HDP but that the party could not be included in the opposition alliance. DP Chair Gültekin Uysal has openly ruled out the option of remaining in the alliance if the HDP was included.

The HDP has been facing a shutdown of its activities since 2021, when the chief public prosecutor of the Supreme Court launched a lawsuit accusing party leaders and members of acting in a way that defies the democratic and universal rules of law, colluding with the PKK and affiliated groups, and aiming to destroy and eliminate the indivisible integrity of the state with its country and nation.

The prosecutor has consistently called for the party to be banned from all state financial support and a political ban on its members, including former leaders. The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization in Türkiye, along with the United States and the European Union.

The opposition bloc parties ended months of fractious debate earlier this month and agreed to nominate Kılıçdaroğlu as their joint candidate against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Revealing a road map for a “Strengthened Parliamentary System,” the opposition alliance during the transition process said the leaders of the parties that are part of the opposition will serve as vice presidents.