Turkish security forces detained the perpetrator of an attack on the Good Party (IP) headquarters in Istanbul, as part of an ongoing investigation on Friday, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said.

A bullet hit the window of the cafeteria section of the IP's office in the Zeytinburnu district.

While police teams cordoned off the area around the spot, crime scene investigation teams initiated their work.

Soylu made the announcement as he responded to claims that the perpetrator would not be caught by police.

"Our duty is to nab perpetrators. Put your trust in your police and state. You'll feel ashamed otherwise," he said.

According to the Istanbul Governor's Office, the incident was reported by IP officials at 11 a.m. on Friday.

It was condemned widely by politicians in Türkiye.

Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu called for those responsible to be found and tried immediately.

Following the attack, IP leader Meral Akşener visited the Istanbul office and held a news conference.

Ömer Çelik, the spokesperson for the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) also condemned the attack and said, "We send our best wishes to the Good Party. We oppose harassment and attacks against political institutions in every form."

"It is important for the political establishment to take a determined and prudent stance against these attacks," Çelik wrote on Twitter. However, he said Akşener accusing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the attack was an "irresponsible and provocative approach."

Erdoğan's "threats" have led to the attack, Akşener alleged while speaking to the media in front of her party's Istanbul headquarters.

AK Party Istanbul provincial head Osman Nuri Kabaktepe visited the IP office in Istanbul to offer condolences while condemning the attack.

"I would like to express our strong condemnation. We must and will continue to stand in the face of this and similar terrorist incidents and instances of violence without mercy," he said.