Türkiye opposition presidential candidate and chair of the Republican People's Party (CHP) Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu urged supporters to not leave ballot boxes until the last is formally registered.

"I call on heroes of democracy. It is up to your determination for the nation's will to be fully and genuinely realized. You will see that it is worth getting tired," he tweeted after Türkiye wrapped up presidential and parliamentary elections.

Vote counting is underway as polls closed across Türkiye and unofficial results are expected to be revealed within a few hours.