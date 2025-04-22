Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Bahçeli firmly rejected calls for snap elections once again, saying that Türkiye would hold elections on the planned date, as he highlighted the need for the PKK terrorist group to dissolve itself.

In a written statement addressing a range of current political issues, Bahçeli stressed that the People’s Alliance’s – which consists of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and the MHP – stance on the election timeline remains clear and unwavering.

“The efforts of those with ‘tiny minds’ who try to stir debate around our party with baseless early election rumors are in vain,” he said, calling such claims “lies and clamor.”

He also emphasized that the terrorist group PKK must complete its organizational dissolution following a call made on Feb. 27 by its imprisoned leader Abdullah Öcalan, and that weapons should be surrendered to Turkish authorities.

“This matter must not be dragged out any longer,” Bahçeli added.

The MHP leader also criticized the opposition, singling out Republican People’s Party (CHP) Chairman Özgür Özel. He said that CHP’s approach to opposition politics constitutes a “dark agenda” aimed at weakening the state and the nation. He accused the party of fueling unrest through recent student protests and boycotts, describing them as a threat to national institutions and the economy.

Referring to Özel’s recent remarks about “declaring war,” Bahçeli called the statement “illogical, reckless, and scandalous,” questioning whom Özel intended to fight and with what means.

“We are here,” he said. “If you're looking for someone to declare war on, we are ready to show you what real resistance and struggle look like.”

Concluding his statement, Bahçeli extended well wishes to Sırrı Süreyya Önder of the DEM Party, who remains in intensive care following a heart condition. He described Önder as one of the more constructive voices in his party and expressed hope for his recovery.