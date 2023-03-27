Türkiye’s Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli on Sunday lambasted Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as a “puppet” candidate for opposition parties like the People's Democratic Party (HDP) and others, as well as terrorist groups “masquerading as the Labor and Freedom Alliance,” in the upcoming elections.

“Kılıçdaroğlu’s recent promises to release jailed terrorist (Selahattin) Demirtaş, Osman Kavala, those convicted for Gezi Park riots, as well as the Gülenist Terrorist Group (FETÖ) members are the most obvious example to an anti-nationalist mentality that doesn’t recognize the state or the law,” Bahçeli said in a written statement.

“He is the puppet presidential candidate of tyrants that have born animosity toward Türkiye and threatened violence numerous times,” he stressed.

Bahçeli further slammed the HDP as “the political leg of divisiveness and terrorism openly confessing to schemes to take down our century-old republic” and argued the party’s endorsement of Kılıçdaroğlu as presidential candidate for May 14 was “proof that the Nation Alliance has become a hatchery for treason.”

The HDP, widely criticized for having links to the PKK terrorist group, all but confirmed its support for Kılıçdaroğlu last week after they met one-on-one and co-chairs Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar announced the party would not field its presidential candidate for May 14.

Despite the increasing threat of a lawsuit calling for its closure, the HDP is still considered a critical factor in defining the course of the election campaign since it holds around 10% support nationwide, comprising mainly Kurdish voters.

Its tacit alliance with Kılıçdaroğlu’s six-party coalition, however, has stoked claims over the CHP “openly conspiring with terrorists” and drew harsh objections from within the Alliance, most notably the nationalist Good Party (IP), the second-biggest of the six parties.

The HDP’s endorsement doesn’t come without attachments either, according to pundits, who claim the party has made several “demands” from Kılıçdaroğlu, namely open dialogue, ministry posts if the opposition wins, the removal of trustees on 48 HDP municipalities, and possible self-government for Türkiye’s Kurdish-majority provinces.

Kılıçdaroğlu himself mentioned “independence and autonomy” while briefing reporters, sparking criticism that he was “looking for a legal excuse for his divisive policy” and that the six parties “openly committed to signing up for such a dangerous path.”

“Indeed, there is nothing left to hide,” Bahçeli declared in his statement.

Hezbollah 'ties'

Bahçeli also dispersed a “smearing campaign” against fellow People’s Alliance member, the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR).

The People’s Alliance is an electoral bloc helmed by the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) with the MHP and Great Union Party (BBP). The alliance recently welcomed HÜDA-PAR and the New Welfare Party (YRP), who endorsed incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the top office.

Referring to claims that HÜDA-PAR is serving as “the political arm of Turkish Hezbollah” (or simply Hizbullah), a terrorist group that sprung up in the 1980s, Bahçeli argued, “It’s clear slanderers are racing to implicate our partners and wear down the People’s Alliance.”

“Those attacking the MHP with unjust criticism must first explain their deep collusion with terrorist groups,” Bahçeli stressed.

Pointing out the suppression of Hezbollah in the 2000s and HÜDA-PAR’s foundation in 2012, he said, “HÜDA-PAR has no affiliation or links with any terrorist groups. No such coincidence or clear relationship between the two has been found to this day.”

However, the whole world knows about the HDP’s ties to the PKK, he contended. “And the CHP and Good Party’s togetherness with the HDP is equal to partnering with the PKK/YPG.”