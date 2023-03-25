The debates in Turkish political life continue. Over the past two years, a large coalition has formed globally and in the country to defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

First, let's look at the global coalition. The Western states, or those who have been operating on their behalf for the last 200 years, or in other words, colonialist states, have often been successful in their operations when they aimed to shape the politics of a country. With their apparats like intelligence agencies, media outlets, international pressure groups and various economic means, they destroyed states or changed and designed the countries' politics whenever they wanted.

Recently, the global game-setting big states are not as big as they used to be, and the other states they want to manage are not so small anymore. Today's Türkiye, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Mexico and Brazil are no longer nations that Western states can change domestic policies in overnight.

Some Democrats and Republicans are supporting the anti-Erdoğan coalition in the United States. In our region, on the one hand, Greece is uncomfortable with the presidency of Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On the other hand, Iran, Israel, Egypt, Armenia, Belgium, France and most of the EU states feel that the presence of our president is jeopardizing their interests in Türkiye. Today, almost all the colonialist countries seek to turn Türkiye into a satellite state.

At home, all the parties opposing Erdoğan, with their desperate strategies for 20 years in Türkiye, have come together and struggled to cope against a single party.

Insiders trust outsiders, and outsiders count on insiders. But neither side has the power to defeat President Erdoğan alone.

The Nation Alliance, the opposition bloc composed of six parties, which has been trying hard for two years to defeat Erdoğan, eventually accepted the support of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

This is a strange situation that the pro-PKK HDP has fallen into. The PKK terrorist group has been carrying out terrorist activities in our region for 40 years, killing people, murdering children, carrying out executions, and martyring soldiers and police. This terrorist organization has been operating in Iraq for a while and now in Syria. In the past, it was active in Türkiye.

The PKK terrorist organization, under the name of YGP, also operates as hitmen in Syria on behalf of the United States, working to establish a satellite state in Syria.

When it was clear that the Nation Alliance was not strong enough to defeat Erdoğan, the HDP joined the “table for six” as the newcomer of the opposition bloc.

Ağıralioğlu's rebuke

When the HDP took part in the alliance, a sizable fraction of the Nation Alliance revolted. Not only was Good Party (IP) Chair Meral Akşener disturbed by the presence of the HDP, which has never broken its ties with the PKK, but Yavuz Ağıralioğlu, who represents the nationalist section of the IP, also delivered an important speech criticizing the cooperation earlier this week.

In his speech, Ağıralioğlu said that they would not remain in the shadow of terrorism. Similar to the majority of the voters in Türkiye, the IP politician wondered if it is possible to separate the HDP from terrorism: Can the HDP directly condemn terrorism – a move it has refused so far?

The HDP has never condemned or excluded the PKK terrorist organization. And actually, it seems the real decision maker is Kandil, the northern Iraq mountain where the PKK deployed its headquarters. The HDP is just implementing Kandil’s policies.

Many countries stand for human dignity against terrorism, in favor of democracy, and support human rights, and many parties in Türkiye ignore the acts of the HDP.

It is clear to many that the HDP and the PKK are essentially the same organization led by the same center. The pressure and auto-control mechanism imposed by the PKK did not allow a new independent policy to emerge from the HDP, designed to be the legal reflection of the terror organization.

When one analyses the opposition within this context, it will reveal that many countries dream of a weakened and collapsed Türkiye and the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and the PKK terrorist organization fervently want President Erdoğan to leave.

There is opposition to Erdoğan outside and inside the country, from the masses of the big parties, who are tired of losing for 20 years, to the small marginal groups and newly established parties.

What is striking is that the opposition parties cannot confront Erdoğan democratically at home and the global game-setters cannot cope with Türkiye's diplomatic stability capacity and hard power in the international arena.

It seems that the Turkish people will once again stand behind their beloved leader Erdoğan by prioritizing their future on a solid path.