Türkiye's newly appointed Defense Minister Yaşar Güler on Monday vowed to continue the country’s fight against terrorism as he took the reins of the ministry from his predecessor Hulusi Akar.

"I'm taking over the flag today. Our aim is to raise this flag higher," Güler said at the handover ceremony in the capital Ankara, adding that his priority will be the fight against terrorism.

"We will continue our fight against all kinds of terrorist organizations that threaten the peace and security of our country until the last terrorist is eliminated," Güler stressed.

He also thanked Akar for his "active" role in ensuring the peace and security of Türkiye, especially in the fight against terrorism and border security.

For his part, Akar said he has protected Türkiye's rights and interests both in the region and in the world during his term since 2018.

Güler, 68, who previously served as Türkiye's Chief of General Staff since 2018, was appointed defense minister by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan following his May 28 election victory.

Erdoğan on Saturday unveiled his new Cabinet after swearing-in ceremonies at Parliament and the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

The president gave Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever the post of Chief of General Staff, succeeding Güler, and also remaining at his current post until a new commander is appointed.