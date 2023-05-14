Parties may object to the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections if they wish until Tuesday, the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) deputy chairperson in charge of electoral affairs, Ali Ihsan Yavuz, said Sunday.

Speaking in front of the AK Party headquarters in the capital Ankara, Yavuz said objections can be made until 3 p.m. local time.

Referring to the opposition, Yavuz said that the opposition has been voicing it took precautions for a month and that objections are possible.

Unofficial results put President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ahead of his closest rival, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu with more than 71.9% of the ballot boxes opened in Türkiye.

More than 64.1 million people were registered to vote, including over 1.76 million who have already cast their ballots abroad and 4.9 million first-time voters.

A total of 191,885 ballot boxes have been set up for voters in the country.

Every voter cast two ballots, one for the president and the other for lawmakers, who will serve five-year terms.

Over 30 political parties and 150 independent parliamentary candidates are competing in the elections.

Five multiparty blocs are in the running: the People's Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the Ancestral Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance.

According to the YSK, voting went ahead without disruptions.