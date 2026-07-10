Türkiye's ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) remained the country's most popular political party in a June opinion poll conducted by research company GENAR, maintaining a nearly 8 percentage-point lead over the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

According to a report by Sabah newspaper, the survey, conducted with 2,200 respondents across all 81 provinces, asked voters which party they would support if a parliamentary election were held this Sunday.

According to the poll, the AK Party received 36.2% support, while the CHP stood at 28.3%.

The Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) ranked third with 9.2%, followed by the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) at 8.1%, and the Good Party (IP) at 7.1%.

The New Welfare Party (YRP) received 3.8%, while the Key Party (AP) and Victory Party (ZP) recorded 2.5% and 2.1%, respectively. The Workers' Party of Türkiye (TIP) received 1.3%, with other parties collectively accounting for 1.4%.

GENAR said the results suggest that the current balance among Türkiye's major political parties has remained largely unchanged despite recent political developments.

"The June survey shows the AK Party leading with 36.2%, while the CHP remains at 28.3%," the polling company said in its assessment.

According to GENAR, the findings indicate that the country's political landscape has not experienced a major realignment and that the hierarchy among the leading parties remains broadly intact.

The company also said the main opposition CHP's recent internal political turmoil has not yet been fully reflected in voter preferences.

Türkiye’s main opposition has been plunged into a deepening leadership crisis after a court annulled the party’s 2023 congress, setting off a power struggle between reinstated former Chair Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and ex-Chair Özgür Özel amid clashes at party headquarters and growing uncertainty over who will ultimately lead the opposition.

Attention is now shifting to how and how quickly the CHP can resolve the dispute, with rival camps sharply divided over the timing and format of an eventual congress that could decide the leadership question.