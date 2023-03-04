President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reacted on Saturday to Ankara Metropolitan Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu saying that they would meet with Good Party (IP) Chairperson Meral Akşener after rejecting her call to run for president in the upcoming elections and pledging allegiance to the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

Erdoğan said that it didn't matter what the opposition did, as the People's Alliance had already set their goals and determined a path forwards.

It has been reported that Kılıçdaroğlu had a positive approach to Yavaş and Imamoğlu's request to visit Akşener outside the IYI Party Headquarters.

"In this meeting, our two Metropolitan Mayors will convey that their will is dependent on our chairperson, and that they want to see Mr. Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu as a candidate, and they will demand the continuation of the alliance."

Erdoğan stated that it didn't matter what the opposition did.

"We have already set our goal as the People's Alliance. We have determined our path and now we are doing all our work on it. Whatever they do, we continue to work on our plan, on our road map," he said.

In a statement released late Friday, the two mayors said they respect the decision of the now five-party opposition bloc to nominate Kılıçdaroğlu as their presidential candidate.

Erdoğan noted that they had forecalled the opposition's breakup months ago.