Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş confirmed Parliament has a say in by-elections under the Constitution, as the main opposition pushes for it, while the ruling AK Party downplays the need.

Kurtulmuş’s remarks on Thursday come after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan ruled out the possibility of a by-election or an early vote.

The speaker said on Thursday that decisions on by-elections fall solely under the authority of the Turkish Parliament and must comply strictly with constitutional provisions.

“The rules for by-elections are clear,” Kurtulmuş said, emphasizing that any decision requires approval by the General Assembly of Parliament and that the speaker’s office holds no discretionary power in initiating such a process.

Most recently, after the Cabinet meeting on Monday, Erdoğan also rejected speculation about early elections, accusing the opposition of attempting to create an artificial political agenda.

“Neither our government nor our nation has early or by-elections in its near-term political plans,” Erdoğan said. He added that the administration remains focused on economic growth and shielding the country from regional instability.

Türkiye is navigating a complex geopolitical environment marked by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, Erdoğan noted, stressing that the government’s priority is to maintain stability and strengthen the economy rather than engage in what he described as “manufactured debates.”

In contrast, opposition leaders reiterated calls for elections, arguing that the country needs to return to the ballot box.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel also said Thursday that he would support both early general elections and simultaneous local elections.

“If necessary, we are ready,” he said, proposing that municipal councils could resign collectively to trigger new votes.

Özel made the remarks following a meeting with Good Party (IP) leader Müsavat Dervişoğlu at the party’s headquarters in Ankara. The two leaders also discussed the economic impact of recent regional tensions, including attacks on Iran, and shared a report outlining proposed measures.

Dervişoğlu signaled his party’s support for any election scenario. “If there is a vote on by-elections, we would vote ‘yes,’” he said.

Under the Turkish Constitution, elections are held every five years, and adjusting this schedule requires a constitutional amendment. An early election, however, can be possible if other parties agree and if Parliament undergoes a reshuffle. If the number of lawmakers falls by 5%, or 30 deputies, Parliament is obliged to call elections for those constituencies within three months. Eight seats are currently vacant in Parliament for various reasons, and media outlets reported that the CHP may propose the resignation of 22 of its Parliament members to widen the gap, but such resignations can only be accepted by a decision of the General Assembly. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party), which holds a majority in Parliament, will be decisive as well.

The CHP has been pushing for an early election since the arrest of its mayor in Istanbul on charges of corruption, though the government has dismissed the calls for rescheduling of the 2028 general election.