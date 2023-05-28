Congratulations from around the world poured in for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who took a comfortable lead in early exit poll results for the second round of Türkiye’s presidential election on Sunday.

Some 61 million people were able to vote in the historic runoff after a vote mid-month failed to produce a definitive win between Erdoğan and his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu.

As the Supreme Election Council (YSK) informed Erdoğan was ahead with 53.41% against Kılıçdaroğlu’s 46.59%, with 75.42% of votes tallied, leaders of Qatar, Libya, Hungary, Palestine and many others wished Erdoğan success in his new term.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was among the first leaders to congratulate Erdoğan. He said the runoff results indicated that friendly Turkish people supported the president's policies and reform program.

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Erdoğan, saying it was evidence the Turkish people appreciated Erdoğan's selfless work and independent foreign policy. "The election victory was a natural result of your selfless work as the head of the Republic of Turkey, clear evidence of the support of the Turkish people for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and conduct an independent foreign policy," Putin said in a message to Erdoğan, the Kremlin said. "We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas," Putin said.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated Erdoğan.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic both congratulated Erdoğan and the Turkish people on the “election victory.”

"My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdogan, congratulations on your victory," Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani tweeted. “I wish our strong relations to further our countries’ development and growth.”

While Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban touted his “unquestionable election victory,” Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said Erdoğan’s “election victory shows renewal of people's confidence in his successful projects, policies.”

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev extended his congratulations in a phone call and invited Erdoğan to pay a visit to Baku.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said the win reflects the “trust and confidence of Turkish people in his dynamic leadership” while Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi called it “a sign of continued valuable trust of Turkish people.”

When confirmed officially, Erdoğan will have clinched his 16th electoral win since he came to power with his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in 2002 and remain Türkiye’s 12th president.

The country’s longest-serving leader has surmounted several political crises, including a failed coup attempt in 2016 and cultivated Türkiye into a major military and geopolitical power.

Two deadly earthquakes in early February that piled on top of a cost-of-living crisis threatened to chip away at his support, but Erdoğan has since vowed to attack and tackle the crisis by unleashing government spending, upping minimum wage, boosting pensions and allowing millions to retire early. He has also introduced electricity and gas subsidies and wiped out some household debt.

He has also promised to spend whatever is necessary to reconstruct the vast quake-stricken areas. At each groundbreaking ceremony he attended, Erdoğan assured only his government can rebuild lives following the disaster that leveled cities and killed more than 50,000.

The AK Party won 10 out of 11 provinces in the disaster-affected region an area that has traditionally supported him – despite criticism that his government’s initial response to the disaster was slow.

In legislative elections, the AK Party-led People’s Alliance walked away with a majority in the 600-seat Parliament, which only gave him an additional advantage in the second round, analysts said, pointing to a desire in most voters to avoid a splintered government.