Turkish citizens based abroad will be able to start casting their votes for the upcoming parliamentary and presidential elections starting April 27, the Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced on Tuesday.

Voting will begin at border crossings and electoral venues abroad on April 27 and end on May 9, the YSK said.

There are around 6.5 million Turkish citizens living abroad, including over 5.5 million living in Western European countries.

Türkiye is holding presidential and parliamentary elections on May 14. If no candidate wins the presidential election, there will be a run-off on May 28. In that case, Turkish citizens abroad can vote between May 20 and 24, added the YSK.

Last week, the National Alliance, an opposition alliance made up of six parties, announced the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, 74, as a joint candidate against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Smaller parties also want to register candidates.

The YSK recently said 36 political parties are eligible to compete in Türkiye’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections slated for May 14.

According to the opposition’s National Alliance, the elections are expected to be tight, with some opinion polls suggesting Erdoğan’s clear lead against the six opposition parties. Indeed, the latest surveys showed a three-point increase exceeding 41% in favor of the ruling AK Party.

As for smaller parties, many are mulling joining the People’s Alliance, under which Erdoğan’s ruling AK Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) are partners, to bolster their standing for the upcoming vote.