Political parties in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) announced which presidential candidates to support on Wednesday for the second round of presidential polls which will take place on Oct. 18.

According to the Turkish News Agency (TAK-Cyprus), the Democrat Party (DP) revealed that it will support Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, the National Unity Party (UBP) candidate who received 32.35% of the votes during the first round.

Releasing a written statement, the party expressed that they have come to the decision by taking the recent regional developments into consideration. The statement further stated that the party is desiring "a president who preserves the unity and solidarity of the TRNC while having good relations with motherland Turkey."

During the first rounds of the elections, DP had supported Serdar Denktaş, an independent candidate and the son of the founding president of TRNC, Rauf Denktaş.

After DP's announcement, Denktaş expressed that he has cut off his relations with the party, of which he was the founder and president for 21 years. In his resignation announcement, Dentaş stated that although he respects the party's decision, as someone who criticized both leading candidates for their policies, he does not find it suitable to lead public opinion to vote for either one of them.

Rebirth Party (YDP) also expressed support for Tatar while the People's Party (HP) announced that it decided not to lead the public opinion toward any specific candidate.

Northern Cypriots will cast their ballots for a second time this week after the candidates in the country's presidential elections failed to secure more than 50% of the votes in the first round.

Tatar will face the incumbent President Mustafa Akıncı, an independent candidate, who was the runner-up with 29.84%. Center-left candidate Tufan Erhürman, who trailed in third with 21.68%, has failed to be in the race for the second round.

Voters also cast their ballots in a referendum for a constitutional amendment to increase the number of high court judges.

While 49.80% of the voters were in favor of the amendment, 50.20% of them were against it.

The proposed changes had been supported by five out of six political parties in the parliament, while 42 deputies approved and 3 deputies rejected the referendum proposal.

Akıncı, the fourth president of the TRNC and in office since 2015, supports a federalist solution on the island of Cyprus in line with the United Nations' initiatives. Such a resolution could be efficient in solving other regional problems too, particularly tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Tatar, on the other hand, seeks a two-state outcome and expresses a standing that is closer to Turkey, compared with Akıncı and Erhürman. Although he does not directly oppose a federalist solution, Tatar believes that tying hopes to such a plan is not realistic, considering the TRNC's complex past with the Greek Cypriot administration.