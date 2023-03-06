Türkiye's fractured opposition parties ended months of fractious debate on Monday and agreed to nominate the chairperson of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, as their joint candidate against President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the upcoming May polls.

"As a result of our meetings, we have decided that Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu will run as our candidate for president," Temel Karamollaoğlu, the chairperson of opposition Felicity Party (SP) said, after hosting a meeting with the leaders of six opposition parties.

In a joint statement following their meeting in the capital Ankara on Monday, the six-party opposition bloc announced their decision.

The alliance of six opposition parties comprises the CHP, Good Party (IP), SP, Future Party (GP), Democrat Party (DP), and Democracy and Progress (DEVA) Party.

IP Chairwoman Meral Akşener rejoined the opposition alliance and attended the coalition's meeting on Monday. Akşener quit the bloc on Friday due to her unwillingness to support the candidacy of Kılıçdaroğlu for the upcoming elections.

Regarding the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signaled that the elections would be held on May 14, when citizens will choose the president as well as all 600 members of the Turkish Parliament.

In 2017, Turkish voters decided through a referendum to switch from a parliamentary system to an executive presidential system of governance. As of 2018, Türkiye did away with the premiership and fully shifted to a presidential system of government.

Revealing a roadmap fort “Strengthened Parliamentary System,” the opposition alliance said during the transition process, the leaders of the parties that part of the opposition, will be vice presidents.

During the Transition Process, we will govern Türkiye through consultation and consensus, in line with the principles and objectives of the Strengthened Parliamentary System and the reference texts we have come to an agreement with, within the framework of the constitution, law, separation of powers, balance and supervision principles, the joint statement read.

Constitutional amendments regarding the transition to the Strengthened Parliamentary System will be completed and put into effect as soon as possible by the structure of the parliament that will be formed after the elections, it also said.

The distribution of the ministries will be determined according to the number of deputies elected by the political parties forming the alliance in the general election of deputies and each of the alliance parties will be represented by at least one minister in the cabinet, it said.

The roadmap revealed that the appointment and dismissal of ministers will be made by the president in agreement with the leader of the political party to which they belong.

“During the Transition Process, the President will use his executive power and duty in accordance with the principles of participation, consultation and consensus. The distribution of powers and duties to the Presidential Cabinet (Vice Presidents and Ministers) will be determined by the Presidential decree to be issued within the framework of the Constitution and laws,” it underlined.

It said the president will take decisions in consensus with the leaders of the parties included in the alliance in the renewal of elections, the declaration of the state of emergency, national security policies, Presidential Decisions, Decrees and general regulatory procedures, and in senior appointments.

It underlined that during the transition process, mechanisms will be established to coordinate the realization of legislative activities in cooperation.

“With the completion of the transition to the strengthened parliamentary system, the political party membership of the current president, if any, will come to an end.”

The joint roadmap also revealed that the Istanbul and Ankara Metropolitan Mayors, Ekrem İmamoğlu and Mansur Yavaş, will be appointed as Vice Presidents at the time deemed appropriate by president and with defined duties.