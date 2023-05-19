Türkiye's Supreme Election Council (YSK) announced the official results of the May 14 elections on Friday.

According to the final results, the canddiate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party)-led People's Alliance, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, received 49.52% of the vote.

The candidate of the opposition Nation Alliance, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu received 44.88%.

Meanwhile, minor contenders Sinan Oğan, the candidate of the ATA Alliance and Homeland Party (MP) Chairman Muharrem İnce received 5.17% and 0.43% of the vote, respectively.