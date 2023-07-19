A leaked video of an online meeting between Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu and prominent names from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) lays bare the inner strife in Türkiye’s main opposition party.

The video shows a discussion over “an alternative extraordinary congress” for party leadership, which was defeated in May’s two-round elections. Though CHP succeeded in winning seats in the parliamentary elections on May 14, its leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu lost the presidential race to incumbent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the May 28 runoff. The runoff dealt a stunning blow to the frail opposition bloc, which brought together parties of wildly differing ideologies. Since Kılıçdaroğlu's defeat, bloc parties are weighing responses to calls for leadership change, while it remains unclear whether they would join forces again in the upcoming municipal elections of 2024.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who managed to secure a high percentage of votes against Erdoğan, thanks to the support of a six-party opposition bloc, was seen as the last hope for the opposition, specifically the CHP, against Erdoğan and the Justice and Development Party's (AK Party) domination in Turkish politics in more than two decades. His defeat sparked a debate on his credentials to further lead Türkiye’s oldest party, founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founding father of the Republic of Türkiye.

Imamoğlu, whose popularity skyrocketed when he won the municipal election in 2019, a first for the CHP for Türkiye’s most populated city in decades, was among the foremost names in the party to voice a need for “change” in the CHP. Although opponents of Kılıçdaroğlu underline the need for a total transformation of the party and its changed mindset after Kılıçdaroğlu came to power, the debate ultimately boils down to the need to replace the leader, who was elected to lead the CHP in 2010. The likelihood of an end to his rule increases day by day as the party prepares to hold an electoral congress in the coming months.

The video of Imamoğlu, which made waves on social media after anonymous users released it, was apparently recorded on Sunday, as the mayor starts his conversation with others by saying, “Have a good Sunday.” Most of the video concentrates on conversations over how to cultivate support from local CHP delegates in several Turkish provinces. At one point, Imamoğlu speaks about “an alternative extraordinary congress process” and refers to his earlier conversation with others on how it can be “matured.” Other speakers in the video also talk about preparing a petition for a call to Congress. They point out to the party’s charter for an election to replace Kılıçdaroğlu and discuss how he might respond if their petition gains momentum and ultimately pave the way for an extraordinary election.

Participants of the leaked meeting include Gökhan Günaydın, Onursal Adıgüzel, Tekin Bingöl, Engin Altay, Muharrem Erkek and Bülent Tezcan, while participants say Selin Sayek Böke was unable to attend due to another engagement. All names were viewed as being in the close circle of Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu. Kılıçdaroğlu was accused by his dissidents of forcing out “old school” members of the party more loyal to the secular, traditional social democrat ideology in the early years of the party. The names attending a meeting with Imamoğlu appear to represent a new opposition within the opposition as Kılıçdaroğlu represents an all-embracing new mindset of the party, which inevitably alienated some voters. Kılıçdaroğlu has tried a balancing act by extending an olive branch to different segments of society before the elections but ultimately, found himself under fire for his support for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), which is known for its affiliation with the PKK terrorist group.

Engin Altay is a former deputy chair of CHP. Gökhan Günaydın is a veteran politician who served in several top posts in the party. Onursal Adıgüzel, formerly a lawmaker, was relieved of his duty as deputy chair of CHP in charge of communications after Kılıçdaroğlu’s election defeat. Tekin Bingöl is a former deputy chair of CHP. Muharrem Erkek was also touted as a possible Justice Minister in case of a Kılıçdaroğlu victory in the May elections but now serves only as a member of the party’s Assembly. Bülent Tezcan was deputy chair of the party until the latest election defeat and currently only serves as a CHP lawmaker. Selin Sayek Böke served as CHP deputy chair between 2014 and 2017 and was the party’s secretary-general between 2020 and June 2023.

Imamoğlu on Wednesday commented on the leak while he downplayed the "secrecy" of the meeting. "It is party matters and naturally, I discuss them with members of my party," the mayor told inquiring reporters on the sidelines of an event in Istanbul. "I attended similar meetings, maybe some 200 such meetings since the elections and more will be held. I even plan to attend such a meeting today. They are no secret but I will not discuss what we discussed at the meetings now in front of (reporters)," he said. Imamoğlu's only concern was the leak. "We will investigate it. We will see whether it is someone from the party or not," he said.

Calls for change

Last month, Imamoğlu released a defiant statement for change at the CHP. While refraining from an outright challenge against Kılıçdaroğlu, Imamoğlu unfurled the flag of his revolt with a new website urging CHP supporters and critics alike to “contribute to change in the CHP, in Türkiye and the administration.” “We’re looking at an opposition structure that has failed to be effective or become an alternative administration,” the welcoming statement on Imamoğlu’s website read as a preface to the manifesto he will release this week. Pointing to the six-party Nation Alliance the CHP has helmed since 2018, which was what helped Imamoğlu get elected in the 2019 mayoral polls, Imamoğlu argued the experience of partnership could “not be overlooked” and said the bloc had “missed its opportunity to bring about change in Türkiye” in the latest vote.

“We couldn’t meet the demands of the opposition voters who were let down by the defeat,” Imamoğlu’s statement said. “We can neither dump the blame for this great defeat on the electorate nor make any sound assessments for the future without facing this plain fact and the reasons for our loss.” The mayor insisted the people of Türkiye expected change from the opposition and claimed such “patient and rational” transformation was “very well possible.” “Pretending nothing is wrong and insisting on old errors while this need is wide out in the open is failing to understand the feelings of millions suffering due to this defeat,” Imamoğlu said. A determined willpower for change, questioning of political attitudes and institutionalizing intraparty democracy at the CHP will unlock a rejuvenation in the entire opposition, according to the mayor. “This path we have embarked on to come to power and elevate our country by changing is an open invitation to all citizens,” he said.

Several prominent members have so far slammed the CHP leader’s insistence on clinging to his seat, with the heads of 81 CHP branches even releasing a joint declaration for “a change, independent of persons” last month.

Refusing to acknowledge the backlash, Kılıçdaroğlu has justified his stay by citing the need for stability for the local elections in March 2024.

When Imamoğlu, who has become a favorite contender to replace him, first rallied to transform the CHP, Kılıçdaroğlu’s rebuttal was quick, arguing he should instead focus on next year’s mayoral race to preserve the party's hold on Türkiye’s biggest metropolitan city. Imamoğlu, however, has been restless, charging up a covert campaign and gathering support for what many expect to snowball into a formal challenge at CHP’s upcoming Congress later this year.

When asked about Imamoğlu’s potential, Kılıçdaroğlu recently remarked: “The CHP elects its chairperson in its congresses ... Candidates come out and compete ... The CHP does not present the chairperson to anyone on a gold plate. This behavior is not in the tradition of the CHP. Of course, every CHP member, including (Mr.) Ekrem can be a candidate for CHP chairperson.”

Imamoğlu’s endeavor is not about “coveting rank or status” for himself, but he also said he would leave the CHP if the change he demands does not come.

The mayor is also facing a lawsuit that could bar him from politics and wipe out his odds before he can run for either CHP leadership or in 2024.

His website precedes a manifesto his team said would respond to CHP ranks questioning the reasons for change.

He also convened 18 CHP provincial chairs at a secret meeting recently, a move that drew the wrath of Istanbul Chair Canan Kaftancıoğlu, who said: “Someone like Imamoğlu could never run for Istanbul mayor if it weren’t for Kılıçdaroğlu.”

The mayor’s ambition looks increasingly possible to trigger a standoff between him and Kılıçdaroğlu and further drag the CHP into chaos right before the municipal elections of 2024.

Elsewhere in the Nation Alliance, which appears in tatters, at least until the next election, Good Party (IP) chair Meral Akşener escaped the election defeat largely unscathed. The former interior minister, who split from the current government's ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), scored a decisive victory in an intraparty election in June. Yet, both before and after the general elections, she lost several prominent names critical of the party's alliance with the CHP and others, and those disappointed by May 28 defeat.