Türkiye's election authority has affirmed the validity of votes for opposition candidate Muharrem Ince in Sunday’s election despite his last-minute withdrawal from the presidential race.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Supreme Election Council (YSK) Chairman Ahmet Yener said that they got Ince's petition on Friday to quit the race.

Yener said that in line with Article 12 of Law No. 6271, the board concluded that the votes cast for Ince should be accepted as valid.

Until Friday, Ince was one of four candidates in the presidential race including Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is seeking reelection, main opposition leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, and Sinan Oğan.

Despite Ince's withdrawal from the presidential race, his Homeland Party is still competing for seats in parliament.

On Sunday, Türkiye will go to polls to elect a president and also members of the 600-seat parliament.