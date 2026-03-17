Türkiye’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is intensifying efforts to mobilize supporters for a planned rally in Istanbul on March 18, notably the first anniversary of unrest that followed the arrest of former Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu, as the party grapples with mounting legal challenges and a deepening internal power struggle.

Party headquarters has instructed provincial branches, lawmakers and mayors to ensure a strong presence at the demonstration in Saraçhane, with local organizations told to transport as many members as possible to the rally site, according to a report in the Sabah newspaper citing party sources.

The push comes after criticism over low turnout at recent hearings in Silivri tied to corruption charges against Imamoğlu. Limited participation by lawmakers and party members, despite repeated calls, has fueled internal debate and claims that parts of the party base are distancing themselves from the former mayor.

Against that backdrop, the leadership has tightened coordination ahead of the rally, in what is widely seen as an effort to reassert control over the party’s base and project unity.

According to party sources, officials across Türkiye were told to attend the gathering without exception, while provincial branches were instructed to organize transportation. Announcements from local offices in provinces such as Manisa and Düzce confirmed that buses would be arranged from multiple districts, with similar calls issued in cities including Giresun, Sivas and Karabük.

The party has also urged members to promote the rally on social media, while reports suggest that public events, including concerts, may be organized to draw broader participation.

The rally is meant to mark the anniversary of protests that erupted in March 2025 following Imamoğlu’s detention and arrest on corruption charges. Those demonstrations, which the CHP had encouraged supporters to join, escalated into unrest in Istanbul, with clashes between protesters and police.

More than 120 police officers were injured, and over 1,100 suspects were detained during unauthorized demonstrations between March 19 and 23. Authorities said some participants were linked to marginal or extremist groups and had confronted riot police while violating bans on public gatherings.

Some of those groups were also reported to have taken part in the 2013 Gezi Park riots and were later seen at CHP-linked gatherings in Saraçhane, where tensions flared as security forces moved to disperse unauthorized crowds.

The latest mobilization also unfolds against the backdrop of an ongoing internal struggle within the CHP following its 2023 election defeat. Party leader Özgür Özel replaced longtime leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu after the loss, but divisions between Özel’s camp and Kılıçdaroğlu loyalists have persisted.

The dispute has extended into the courts, where a case was filed by expelled party members seeking to annul the 2023 party congress that brought Özel to power. The plaintiffs in the case, cancelled due to a lack of legal standing in November, alleged that some delegates were bribed to support Özel, claims that have further deepened mistrust within the party.

During hearings in the case last year, Özel warned that he could call for mass protests that would “bring life to a standstill” if there were attempts to remove him through judicial means, framing the proceedings as politically motivated.

Meanwhile, the CHP is contending with multiple corruption investigations involving senior figures.

In Istanbul, a major trial involving Imamoğlu and more than 400 defendants resumed this week, with prosecutors accusing the former mayor of leading a criminal network tied to municipal contracts, including allegations of bribery, bid-rigging and fraud. If he is convicted on all charges, Imamoğlu is facing up to 2,400 years in prison.

Separately, Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek appeared in court on Monday alongside dozens of co-defendants in a corruption and bribery case, while Kuşadası Mayor Ömer Günel was arrested on similar charges.

The party’s repeated efforts to mobilize supporters have also drawn attention. Since Imamoğlu’s detention, Özel has held dozens of rallies across the country, though participation has reportedly declined over time. Previous attempts to bolster turnout have included organized transport from neighboring provinces, such as a recent rally in Yalova, where dozens of buses and minibuses were used to bring attendees.

With legal proceedings unfolding on multiple fronts, internal divisions unresolved and turnout concerns lingering, the March 18 rally is expected to test the CHP’s ability to consolidate its base.