The United States and Iran are reportedly closer to an agreement to end their conflict, three months after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran. Türkiye, a NATO ally of the U.S. and a western neighbor of Iran, awaits the good news.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a teleconference early Sunday with U.S. President Donald Trump and regional leaders on Iran and Middle East developments, according to Türkiye's Directorate of Communications.

The meeting was also attended by Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Jordan's King Abdullah II, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and members of the U.S. Cabinet. It came after Trump's announcement that an agreement with Iran to end the war between the two nations "has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization."

Erdoğan welcomed that the diplomatic process with Iran had reached the level stated by Trump.

Praising countries that contributed to the negotiations, Erdoğan said any agreement with Iran ensuring free passage through the Strait of Hormuz would support regional stability.

Ankara will provide all necessary support for the implementation of any potential agreement with Tehran, Erdoğan reaffirmed.

Türkiye seeks a new era in which regional countries do not pose threats to one another, he said, stressing that a "just peace would have no losers." Erdoğan said Türkiye has always advocated resolving problems through dialogue and diplomacy.

He added that Türkiye was working to establish peace in the region, and believed that suitable solutions could be found over time to issues that appear difficult, including the Iranian nuclear issue.

The U.S. and Iran have been negotiating proposals and counterproposals through Islamabad to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, as well as tackle concerns about Tehran's nuclear program and its demand for sanctions relief.

Trump said Monday that the U.S. postponed renewing attacks on Iran after requests from Gulf leaders, and that serious negotiations were underway.

Erdoğan held another phone call with Trump last Wednesday, again, on the issue of the war. Türkiye has ​been in close contact with Washington, Tehran, ​and ⁠mediators Pakistan to seek an end to the war. It has called for an end to the conflict and passed messages between the sides.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said an announcement was possible later Sunday on a deal with Iran that could formally end the Middle East war, insisting goals had been met.

"I do think perhaps there is the possibility that in the next few hours the world will get some good news," Rubio told reporters in New Delhi.

Rubio, who is on his first visit to India, said the emerging deal would address U.S. President Donald Trump's concerns on the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has largely blocked in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack.

The agreement would also start a "process that can ultimately leave us where the president wants us to be, and that is a world that no longer has to fear or worry about an Iranian nuclear weapon," he added.

The emerging agreement has quickly met criticism from usual supporters of Trump, including Senator Ted Cruz and Mike Pompeo, Trump's secretary of state in his first term.

Both are staunch supporters of Israel and voiced opposition to Iran soon receiving benefits such as the unimpeded ability to sell its oil.

Cruz said the outcome could be a "disastrous mistake."

Asked about the criticism, Rubio said, "No one has been stronger" among U.S. presidents against Iran by launching the war, code-named Epic Fury.

"When this conflict began with Iran, the goals were outlined; they were very simple, they were very clear, we were going to destroy their navy, which was done," he said.

Rubio said the U.S. also aimed to "significantly reduce" Iran's ability to fire ballistic missiles and to "do damage to the defense-industrial base" of the country.

"Those were the objectives of Epic Fury. Those objectives were achieved," Rubio said.