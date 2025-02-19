President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday tore into Türkiye’s main business group TUSIAD for critical remarks “overstepping their limits.”

“We already put an end to their conspiracies where they had authority over politics,” Erdoğan told a parliamentary meeting of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara.

Calling the business body a “bunch of bourgeois compradors”, Erdoğan said: “You are doomed to fail. We won’t let you make Türkiye a cheap market for global capital.”

TUSIAD, he said, must be held accountable for the economic, social costs they inflicted upon Türkiye for almost half a century.

TUSIAD executive Ömer Aras has been under fire for remarks he made last week that judicial investigations into opposition leaders on charges of corruption had “shaken trust and damaged democracy.”

Aras is being investigated for his remarks.

TUSIAD's members account for 85% of Türkiye's foreign trade and 80% of corporate tax revenue.

"We independently and impartially put issues that will contribute to the welfare and development of our country on our agenda," TUSIAD said in a statement, without specifically mentioning the investigation.

Government officials said Aras' comments aim to interfere with ongoing judicial processes.

The opposition has insisted legal probes and detentions are designed to hurt their electoral prospects, criticism Erdoğan’s government has dismissed, stressing that the judiciary is independent.