Speaking at the opening of leaders’ summit of NATO in the capital Ankara on Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan renewed his country’s commitment to the alliance while urging NATO members which are also EU members not to exclude Türkiye.

“We took measures to reach 5% defense spending goal by 2030,” he said as he delved into country’s contribution to NATO.

On Russia-Ukraine conflict, Erdoğan said: “We will continue supporting Ukraine while steering Russia toward peace.”

“EU member allies should not exclude non-EU allies from defense plans. Restrictions between allies should be lifted in defense cooperation to reach NATO 3.0 target,” Erdoğan said.

The president also commented on developments in the Middle East.

“ I appreciate President Trump’s stand on resolution of US-Iran conflict,” he said.

“2-state solution (between Palestine and Israel) is key for lasting peace in Middle East,” he also stated.

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