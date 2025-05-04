President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Saturday that the world was definitely “bigger than Israel” and should act to “extinguish the fireball caused by Israel” in the region.

Remarks of Erdoğan were published on Sunday by journalists accompanying him to a trip to Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s support for TRNC and said the country would “sooner or later gain sovereign equality and equal international status.”

Erdoğan also spoke about a recent drone attack targeting an aid ship for Gaza near Malta and described it as “banditry and piracy.”

He also commented on tensions between Israel and Türkiye and emphasized that they were closely monitoring steps Israel planned to take against Türkiye.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...