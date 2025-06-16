Ministers will meet at the presidential complex on Monday afternoon for a Cabinet meeting. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will chair the meeting, where the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel will dominate the agenda, media outlets reported.

Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a phone diplomacy since Israel launched attacks inside Iran on Friday. Türkiye sought to de-escalate tensions and raised concerns over Israel’s actions, which aim to “drag the region into the fire,” according to a statement by Erdoğan.

Iran responded to Israel’s attacks by firing a barrage of missiles over the weekend in several Israeli cities while Erdoğan held talks over the phone with several leaders, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. Significantly, he had held two phone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday and Sunday, voicing Türkiye’s readiness to end the conflict.

Erdoğan is scheduled to address the nation after the Cabinet meeting and speak about the discussions at the meeting.

At the meeting, Erdoğan and ministers will also discuss the current stage of the terror-free Türkiye initiative launched last year. The Cabinet will review the process of the dissolution of the terrorist group PKK after the latter announced it in May.