President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday lashed out at a well-publicized insult targeting a mayor from his Justice and Development Party (AK Party).

Speaking at the parliamentary group meeting of the party, Erdoğan said the insult hurled at Zeynep Güneş, mayor of Mihalgazi in Eskişehir province, was a reminder of the mindset behind the Feb. 28 coup. Güneş was among the audience at the parliamentary group meeting, along with a group of women dressed in traditional garb like hers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...