Addressing an emergency summit of Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Doha, Qatar on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan slammed Israel which “took its banditry to another level” with a strike in the Qatari capital last week.

“We are facing (Israel's) terrorist mentality that feeds on chaos and blood, and a state that embodies it,” he said.

“(The summit) is display of Islamic world’s unconditional support to Qatar,” he said. “Islamic world has resolve, capacity to fail Israel’s expansionist ambitions,” Erdoğan added.

“Israel must be cornered economically as well,” he said, urging nations worldwide to intensify diplomatic efforts to increase sanctions against Israel.