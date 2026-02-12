President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) delegation, including Turkish Parliament Deputy Speaker Pervin Buldan and Van lawmaker Mithat Sancar, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Wednesday.

In a written statement released after the meeting, the delegation said discussions focused on recent developments in the region and their implications for Türkiye’s domestic political climate and the broader peace process.

“The determination to continue the process was once again mutually reaffirmed,” the statement said.

The delegation emphasized the need for concrete and confidence-building steps in the process, calling on Parliament, relevant ministries and public institutions to intensify their efforts.

It also highlighted the importance of preparing a report by the National Solidarity, Brotherhood and Democracy Commission with an inclusive approach that would provide a solid foundation for democratization and expanded freedoms as part of the terror-free initiative.

The commission was formed in August to tackle the terror-free Türkiye initiative for the disarmament of the PKK terrorist group. It is expected to lay out a road map to Parliament for legislative or other regulations for the next stage of the initiative. The PKK’s disarmament has been a unilateral process, but political parties participating in the committee suggested that new regulations may be enacted to facilitate the process, especially lenient sentencing for PKK members not involved in acts of terrorism.

The statement also underlined the necessity of establishing a comprehensive legal framework without delay and through the broadest possible consensus, arguing that such a framework would serve as a cornerstone for Türkiye’s democratic future and ensure participation from all segments of society.

The delegation said it believes the meeting, held at a time of significant global and regional political developments, would contribute to peaceful coexistence in Türkiye and the wider region. It thanked President Erdoğan for receiving the delegation.

National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Director Ibrahim Kalın and Justice and Development Party (AK Party) Deputy Chairperson Efkan Ala also attended the meeting.