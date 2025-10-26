The terror-free Türkiye initiative launched by a government ally in 2024 entered into a new phase as the PKK terrorist group declared its withdrawal from Türkiye on Sunday.

In a ceremony in Iraq, the group made a statement about the process, with some members, reportedly those who left Türkiye for the withdrawal, in attendance. Sabri Ok, a senior terrorist, said they received approval of the PKK’s jailed ringleader Abdullah Öcalan for the withdrawal to northern Iraq, where the group has hideouts. Ok implied the PKK expected “certain legal and political approaches” in return for their withdrawal.

A total of 25 terrorists left Türkiye during the withdrawal, the PKK claimed, releasing a picture of the terrorists.

The PKK announced an end to its campaign of violence in May, in line with Öcalan’s call in February to the group to dissolve itself. Öcalan’s call was in response to the terror-free Türkiye initiative first suggested by Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the government ally Nationalist Movement Party (MHP).

In July, terrorists held a ceremony to literally burn down weapons abandoned by a group of PKK members in northern Iraq as the first tangible sign of dissolution.