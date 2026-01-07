President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday warned that the world was in disarray and the West “was losing its arguments it employed to threaten other countries.”

In a speech at Justice and Development (AK Party) Party’s parliamentary group meeting in Ankara, Erdoğan stressed a rising global storm. “We are in the middle of a ruthless fight to share resources. You are either on the menu or on the table,” Erdoğan said, adding that People’s Alliance in power in Türkiye would bring Türkiye to calm from this storm.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...