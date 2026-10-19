Addressing a gathering of mukhtars (village and neighborhood headmen) on the occasion of Mukhtars’ Day on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Türkiye was surrounded by a “ring of fire.” “We work day and night to spare Türkiye from the turmoil in the region,” he said, referring to Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia that killed more than a dozen people at an airport in Riyadh earlier this month. He also warned against “Zionist Israel doing everything to stir up strife in Syria.”

The president lamented that Israel continued its attacks on Palestine despite cease-fire deals.

“We managed to keep our country away from the conflicts around it. We have not fallen for incitement or provocation. We managed tough processes sensibly and patiently. But as long as we bravely stand with the oppressed, regardless of their faith, just as our ancestors did, they are going to work against us,” he said, in reference to Israel. “We will remain alert to those trying to dash the hopes of our nation, undermine our morale and sow the seeds of discord in our nation,” he added.

“We are in the middle of a great struggle,” he said, also warning against “those seeking to tear our region to shreds.”

Erdoğan’s statements follow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s press conference over the weekend, during which he signaled a direct confrontation with Türkiye in the future. Netanyahu often portrays Türkiye as a threat as part of his campaign ahead of upcoming elections. The Israeli prime minister and his ministers have threatened Türkiye and sought to discredit the Erdoğan administration through anti-Turkish rhetoric, while Erdoğan has raised the issue of Israel’s genocide of Palestinians on every possible platform. Most recently, he highlighted Israel’s crimes at the United Nations General Assembly in New York last September.

"A storm of crises, growing increasingly severe, is sweeping through our region. The Russia-Ukraine war, just to our north, will enter its fifth year in a few months. Israel’s attacks on Palestine continue unabated despite the agreements signed. Before tensions in our neighbor Iran have fully subsided, a new conflict has now been ignited in Yemen. The Houthi attacks targeting our friend and brother, Saudi Arabia, have further escalated tensions in our region. In the attack they carried out on the airport in Riyadh, many of our Muslim brothers and sisters, including pilgrims traveling for Umrah, lost their lives. Hundreds more were injured," Erdoğan highlighted. Türkiye has pledged military assistance to Saudi Arabia in the face of Houthi attacks and is part of the Mecca Defense Alliance, which stems from a joint defense agreement Erdoğan signed with Saudi and Pakistani officials in August.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Lebanon is far from encouraging either. We are receiving good news from Syria, but Zionist Israel is doing everything it can to sow discord there as well," Erdoğan also said. Israel struck Abu Duhur Air Base in Syria last August, claiming that Türkiye would move its troops there, following the fall of the Baathist regime in Syria.

"Remember, great nations face great tests. Throughout history, the Turkish nation has faced truly great trials, just as it has achieved great victories and waged great struggles," Erdoğan said.

"Sometimes they will target us through their agents operating within our country under the guise of righteousness, such as FETÖ, sometimes through their lobbies abroad, sometimes through their economic hitmen; sometimes through their proxies in the international media and sometimes through their instruments on social media," Erdoğan also said. The Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) targeted Erdoğan in 2016, with a coup attempt by its military infiltrators. Erdoğan escaped the assassination attempt by the group during the coup bid, which was thwarted, at the cost of more than 250 people who died while resisting putschists.

"They will try to distract us and divert us from our path. They will seek to clip our claws and make us abandon our ambitions. God willing, we will not give them that opportunity. We will not bow to those who seek to build a system of prosperity for themselves by exploiting the world and turning our region into a sea of blood. We will remain extremely vigilant against dark and dirty schemes and all such plots. We will stay alert to those who seek to pit Muslims against one another. We will always remain on guard against those who try to shatter our nation’s hopes, undermine its morale and erect walls of discord among us," Erdoğan also said.