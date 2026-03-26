President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday hit back at those taking sides in US-Israel-Iran war and criticized those looking at the situation through a sectarian perspective.

There is no difference between bloodshed in Iran, (in Gulf countries), Lebanon. Everyone mercilessly slaughtered are our brothers and sisters. For attackers, there is no difference between Shiite or Sunni. We don’t discriminate between our neighbors, brothers, we stand by our brothers for the good and bad," he said at a speech at an event organized by his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) in Ankara on Thursday.

"It is not right to incite (sectarian) divide, not right to serve Zionist agenda of dividing and conquering," he added.

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