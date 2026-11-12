President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan called for turning global climate commitments into concrete results as the COP31 Leaders' Summit concluded in Antalya, highlighting growing support for a major electrification initiative and stronger climate financing for vulnerable nations.

In a statement following the summit, Erdoğan said the gathering had demonstrated renewed political commitment to tackling climate change despite mounting international challenges, with world leaders finding common ground on practical solutions.

"As the Paris Agreement enters its second decade, our exchanges have reaffirmed that addressing climate change is both a scientific necessity and a moral imperative," Erdoğan said.

He stressed that the responsibility to act extended beyond present generations to communities already suffering the consequences of climate change and those who would inherit its long-term effects.

Erdoğan welcomed the participation of heads of state and government, international organizations, multilateral development banks and other partners, saying their engagement had strengthened momentum for international climate cooperation.

Despite differences in national priorities and economic circumstances, he said discussions had revealed considerable room for agreement on shared climate goals.

From commitments to implementation

Highlighting Türkiye's ambition to make COP31 a summit focused on implementation, Erdoğan welcomed growing support for the 35-by-35 Global Electrification Pledge, an initiative aimed at accelerating electrification.

Several countries have already joined the pledge, he said, describing expanded electrification as an opportunity to strengthen energy security while supporting economic development.

"COP31 has been conceived as a COP of implementation," Erdoğan said.

The president emphasized that translating climate commitments into measurable progress would require closer coordination among governments, financial institutions and private-sector partners.

He also pointed to the COP31 Action Agenda, which prioritizes electrification, green industrialization, resilience, zero waste and climate finance.

The initiative seeks to move international climate cooperation beyond political declarations by encouraging practical solutions tailored to countries' development needs.

Climate finance, vulnerable nations in focus

Erdoğan also underscored the need to improve access to climate financing, particularly for countries and communities most exposed to environmental risks.

He highlighted growing support for the Climate Implementation Bridge, an initiative designed to connect existing international commitments with practical action through cooperation among governments, development banks and other partners.

The initiative places particular emphasis on adaptation, resilience and sustainable development, with financing directed toward nationally determined priorities.

Referring to recent natural disasters and their devastating consequences, Erdoğan expressed solidarity with affected communities and called for stronger early warning systems and protection for vulnerable populations.

He stressed that adaptation and resilience must advance alongside efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The summit also brought attention to the development priorities of Africa, the Pacific and other regions, highlighting the need for climate policies that account for differing national circumstances.

Türkiye-Australia partnership highlights cooperation

Erdoğan praised cooperation between Türkiye and Australia in the COP31 process, describing the partnership as an example of how countries with different geographical and economic circumstances could work together on shared global challenges.

He also thanked Pacific Island countries for their engagement, particularly Tuvalu and Fiji for their roles as Pre-COP hosts.

"The partnership between Türkiye and Australia is itself an expression of confidence in multilateralism," he said.

The president emphasized that governments alone could not deliver the scale of transformation required, calling for sustained participation from businesses, financial institutions, local authorities and civil society.

As negotiations continued, Erdoğan urged participating countries to maintain the cooperative spirit demonstrated at the Leaders' Summit and accelerate efforts to implement the Paris Agreement.

He concluded by calling for continued international cooperation to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) within reach.