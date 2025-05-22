Speaking to reporters during a flight back home from Hungary, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan decried West’s failure in the face of humanitarian crisis inflicted on Palestinians by Israel.

In remarks published on Thursday, Erdoğan reiterated his criticism of situation of Palestinian infants, something he drew attention in speech at Organization of Turkic States (OTS) informal summit in Budapest. “You cannot remain silent as babies are being killed and starved to death,” he said.

The president stated that Europe started coming to its senses, in reference to unprecedented reactions to Israel this week upon escalating humanitarian tragedy in Gaza. He said Israel was being isolated internationally the longer it blocks humanitarian aid delivery to Palestinian territories.

Erdoğan also touched upon terror-free Türkiye initiative that involves terrorist group PKK to dissolve. The president hailed the stage of the initiative after the group announced dissolution on May 12. “Mothers will soon reunite with their children,” he said, in reference to “Diyarbakır Mothers”, a group campaigning for PKK to let their children abducted for recruitment by PKK to return. Erdoğan also said PKK’s Syrian wing YPG should join PKK to dissolve itself, adding that they were closely monitoring the development on that front. He also called upon the Syrian administration to concentrate on the matter of integration of YPG into security forces in post-Assad Syria.

Commenting on Türkiye’s relations with the United States, Erdoğan emphasized his friendship with US President Donald Trump and expressed plans to meet the president in a US visit soon. He lauded Trump’s positive approach to bilateral relations.