Speaking at AK Party meeting on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye's commitment to Palestinians cause.

''We are conducting intense efforts in every field, from humanitarian aid, diplomatic contacts to suspension of trade, recognition of State of Palestine,'' he said:

''As Türkiye, we do whatever necessary without hesitation to end mass slaughter in which 67,000 of our Gazan brothers, sisters were martyred, nearly 170,000 innocent people wounded,'' he added.

''It is not fair to put burden of peace solely on Hamas, Palestinians,''

