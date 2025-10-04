President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday welcomed Hamas's positive reaction to a peace deal proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, and said the group showed it was "ready for peace.”

"Hamas has shown, as it has done many times before, that it is ready for peace. Thus, a window of opportunity has opened for lasting peace in our region," Erdoğan told a ceremony in Istanbul. “It opened a window of opportunity for lasting peace in the region.”

“It is quite possible to stop bloodshed and establish peace if all parties act with sense of responsibility,” he said on Trump’s cease-fire plan.

“The immediate cessation of Israeli attacks is crucial,” Erdoğan said, adding that sprouting hopes for peace must not be allowed to fade.

He assured Türkiye was “working intensively to stop genocide in Gaza, mobilized all its resources in every field, from humanitarian aid to diplomatic contacts.”

Türkiye's aim in diplomacy for Palestine is to ensure that “our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquility, security as soon as possible,” he said, vowing to do “whatever is needed to prevent death of another innocent person, to bring smile to face of Gazan children.”

He also confirmed Türkiye is bringing “passengers of hope of Global Sumud Flotilla to our country.”