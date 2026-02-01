A looming population crisis and the state of the family dominates the government’s agenda in Türkiye where the number of households without children account for 57% of total households in the country.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan earlier declared 2026-2035 as the Decade of Family and Population and the government set about to execute long-term and comprehensive strategies for population policies.

On Feb. 17, Erdoğan is expected to unveil a new document on family at an event. The document will enable the government to form a structural framework for efforts in two areas and will be a culmination of efforts by Board of Population Policies chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz and Ministry of Family and Social Services for a long-term vision on the issue.

With the population replacement rate at 2.1, Türkiye has fallen below this critical threshold, with the total fertility rate declining to 1.48. Supporting fertility and family formation has become a vital necessity for the country.

Following last year’s designation as the “Year of the Family,” authorities decided to pursue family-centered policies over a 10-year period, maintaining a mobilization-style approach to population issues. Under the “Decade of Family and Population,” efforts to introduce new work models that allow women to balance work and family life remain on the agenda, while initiatives to expand the nationwide childcare network have accelerated.

As part of the Action Plan for the Protection and Strengthening of the Family, several priority initiatives will be stepped up. This includes expanding education and awareness programs for family members and parents on sexual and reproductive health services and health literacy and providing training for families on parenting skills and communication skills. The government will also conduct analytical studies on domestic violence, crimes against family order and their underlying causes. It will help identify and assess current risk factors that threaten families and society. With support from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) and universities, the government also plans carrying out a comprehensive field study to examine perceptions, attitudes and experiences related to marriage and having children. Additionally, support programs to encourage family-friendly and child-friendly productions and television series will be expanded.