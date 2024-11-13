On a presidential plane returning from Azerbaijan's Baku, where he attended the World Leaders Climate Summit at COP29, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed continued hope for normalization of relations with Syrian President Bashar Assad.

“I still have hope that we can meet and put Türkiye-Syria relations on the right track,” Erdoğan said on Wednesday.

The main reason behind this initiative, Erdoğan emphasized, is the need to eliminate terrorist organizations along the Türkiye-Syria border. “We need to dismantle the terrorist structures between Türkiye and Syria,” he said, stressing that a successful effort could also support Syria's territorial integrity and stability.

Erdoğan pointed to the presence of the PKK and its affiliates in northern Syria. "We are not the ones threatening Syria's territorial integrity. It is the terrorist organizations, especially the PKK and (its Syrian branch) YPG, that are threatening it. The threat does not come from Syrians living abroad either," Erdoğan said.

He called on Assad to recognize the threat posed by these groups and take steps to restore stability in Syria.

Erdoğan further noted that Syria has the potential for just and lasting peace, and the necessary steps are clear. "We have extended our hand to Syria for normalization. We believe this process will pave the way for peace and tranquility within Syria," he said.

Regarding regional tensions that “threaten countries’ peace and tranquility,” Erdoğan also warned about the growing influence of Israel in the Middle East. “The Israeli threat next door is no fairy tale. We must not forget that instability in the region spreads quickly through volatile lands,” he said.

Erdoğan has been warning the regional and international community about Israel's expansionist moves and its agenda to spread the brutal Gaza war across the entire Middle East, which, in his view, directly threatens Syria's security as well.

Cross-border offensive

When asked about the possibility of a cross-border operation in the region, Erdoğan reiterated that Türkiye's security would always be a priority. "If we feel a threat, we are prepared to launch cross-border operations at any time," he stated.

However, he assured that such operations would not target Syria’s territorial integrity. "We respect Syria's territorial integrity, but there is complete instability in northern Syria, which provides an environment for terrorist organizations to thrive," Erdoğan said.

The president stressed that instability and the presence of terrorist organizations in Syria present a security risk to Türkiye. "Our operations against Daesh, PKK and YPG are aimed at ensuring our security. Future actions will be in line with this goal," he added.

In an effort to protect sovereignty and security, Türkiye has been intensifying its fight against terrorism for a long time.

Erdoğan also spoke about the ongoing efforts to establish a terror-free zone along Syria’s border. "We have plans for a 30-kilometer (18.64-mile) deep zone to eliminate these terrorist organizations," he explained.

The PKK and its Syrian branch YPG have used terrorist bases across Türkiye's border in northern Iraq and northern Syria to plot and carry out attacks on Türkiye. Along the Syrian border, the group has worked to create a terrorist corridor along the border, threatening both Syrian locals and nearby Turkish residents.

On the issue of Syrian refugees, Erdoğan highlighted efforts to create conditions for their voluntary, safe, and dignified return to Syria. "We’ve made progress in this area," he said.

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest Syrian refugee community. It was initially housed in tent camps set up near the border. The community grew and now lives mostly in big cities while some sought to illegally cross into Europe through dangerous journeys via the Aegean Sea. Syrians make up 3.1 million of the 4.4 million people registered as refugees and foreigners in the country.

Erdoğan also noted that Türkiye’s military operations in northern Syria have helped secure towns and accelerate the return of refugees.

"We are still building homes in Syria’s northern region. This is part of our efforts to create conditions for the return of our Syrian brothers," he also touched upon.

Regarding the ongoing situation in Qamishli, a stronghold of the PKK terrorist group in Syria between 2017 and 2018, Erdoğan emphasized his country’s role in securing the region. "Why are we taking steps in Qamishli? We aim to eliminate the terrorist organization there, and our security forces have made significant progress," he said, adding that intelligence and security forces had achieved tangible results.

For the first time since relations soured over unrest that began in Syria in 2011, Erdoğan in July said Türkiye would extend a formal invitation to Assad, who was once a close friend. Russia has been trying to facilitate a meeting between the two leaders to restore ties. Iraq also said in July that it may seek to try to bring the two leaders together.

His invitation came after the Syrian leader in June said Damascus was open to all initiatives to revive Turkish-Syrian relations “as long as they are based on respecting the sovereignty of the Syrian state over all its territory and fighting all forms of terrorism.”

Since then, despite a few medium-level developments, however, the process has been essentially frozen.

After attending the BRICS summit in Kazan last month, Erdoğan expressed hope to see “constructive steps soon” on the matter. He also confirmed he asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for assistance in ensuring the Syrian government engages with Ankara to normalize ties.

"Russia's influence over the Syrian government is known ... We requested Mr. Putin to ensure the response of (Syrian President) Bashar Assad to our call. Will Mr. Putin make a call for Assad to take this step? We leave that to time," Erdoğan said.