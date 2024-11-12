In an effort that underscores the rising importance of environmental solidarity on the global stage, Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project and Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation have unveiled a joint pavilion at the COP29 United Nations Climate Change Conference. Known as the “Solidarity Center,” the pavilion is located in the Green Zone, a public area dedicated to showcasing environmental initiatives, and as a platform for conference participants, private sector representatives and nongovernmental organizations.

The initiative is a collaboration between first lady Emine Erdoğan and Azerbaijan's first lady Mihriban Aliyeva, both of whom are deeply committed to environmental and social progress in their respective countries. Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project, spearheaded by Erdoğan since 2017, is renowned for its comprehensive approach to waste management, emphasizing recycling, reducing landfill dependency and fostering a circular economy model. Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under Mihriban Aliyeva’s leadership, will complement these efforts with exhibits on educational, health, social, cultural and environmental projects.

Osman Kaytan, general manager of the Paper Recycling Industrialists Association (AGED), emphasized Türkiye's commitment to global climate goals and the importance of the zero waste initiative in achieving these targets. "Türkiye is part of the modern world and actively participates in global environmental commitments, as demonstrated by our ratification of the Paris Agreement on climate in October 2021, which includes our pledge to reach net zero emissions by 2053," Kaytan stated.

"As a nation and as AGED, our objective is to develop climate policies that address environmental challenges while enhancing energy efficiency through clean and renewable sources."

Kaytan emphasized Türkiye’s first lady's pivotal role in driving these efforts: "We believe that achieving both net zero and the EU Green Deal targets is impossible without the zero waste policies led by Emine Erdoğan, our first lady. The zero waste initiative has set an example for the circular economy, where sustainable production meets responsible consumption, minimizing waste generation and emphasizing recycling and reuse."

Discussing the significant growth of the paper recycling industry, Kaytan explained that: "With increasing investments, our industry’s production capacity is projected to rise from the current 5 million tons per year to over 8 million tons within the next few years, positioning Türkiye as a regional leader in recycling."

He continued: "As industrialists, we aim to increase paper-for-recycling (PfR) collection through the zero waste policy, which has received recognition from the UNDP as part of our commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). With the zero waste policy as our foundation, we are working to reach every individual to recover even the smallest recyclable items."

The Solidarity Center showcases a robust lineup of exhibits and interactive experiences designed to engage the public in ongoing environmental efforts. Türkiye’s Zero Waste Project highlights innovative solutions for a sustainable future, including practical initiatives for waste reduction, recycling technologies and educational programs aimed at fostering environmental responsibility. The pavilion underscores Türkiye’s ambitious goals, such as achieving a 60% recycling rate for all recyclable waste by 2035, a key target for sustainable growth aligned with global climate goals.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s presentation will extend beyond waste management, reflecting its multi-dimensional focus on societal well-being and sustainable development. Visitors will be able to explore Azerbaijan’s comprehensive approach, including projects across the educational, social and cultural fields, with a special emphasis on environmental preservation.

This collaborative pavilion at COP29 is more than a symbolic gesture; it represents the shared commitment of Türkiye and Azerbaijan to drive global environmental progress through collective action. The interactive sections will offer visitors a chance to experience firsthand the impactful work led by both nations, positioning the Solidarity Center as a hub for knowledge-sharing, dialogue and inspiration for those dedicated to a more sustainable world.

By placing this joint effort at the heart of COP29, Türkiye and Azerbaijan signal their intent to not only share best practices with the world but also to model cross-border cooperation as a powerful tool for addressing the climate crisis.