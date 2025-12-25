The Presidential Complex on Thursday hosted a meeting of the Union of International Democrats (UID). President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the gathering of the association formed by the Turkish diaspora in Europe.

Erdoğan’s speech focused on the plight of Muslims around the world, particularly Palestinians, and was a praise of the diaspora that weathered challenges throughout the decades.

“Our brothers and sisters are going through painful times in many places, from Palestine to Lebanon. Israel’s inhumane attacks have left the residences of more than 2 million Palestinians in ruins. Just across our border, people of Syria are struggling to recover their country in the face of sabotage from inside and outside, after concluding their 14 years of struggle (against the oppressive regime),” Erdoğan stated.

“We need solidarity and brotherhood more than ever at a time where a wave of crises and uncertainty is rising from Europe to Asia, to stand strong against troubles and catastrophes,” he stated.

Stronger diaspora

Erdoğan also heaped praise on the Turkish diaspora, which became stronger over the years. “Getting there was not easy for them. They suffered. They were subject to racist attacks. They worked harder than others to build a life for themselves abroad. They were alienated, humiliated. The bright youth, hard-working men have been victims of racist terrorism,” he said.

One of the biggest Turkish communities in Europe is in Germany, with more than 3 million people, but Germany, which launched a “guest worker” scheme after World War II to attract manpower from Türkiye, has also been home to rampant racism. Turks in Germany lost community members in arson attacks and shootings, especially in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He said the diaspora did not abandon their homeland fully and made great contributions to Türkiye. “Despite all obstacles, the diaspora stood strong and became influential in every field. We are proud of you, brothers and sisters, contributing to the countries in which you live and work,” he said.

Erdoğan, meanwhile, hit out at the opposition parties, which “insulted” the diaspora. He particularly targeted a lawmaker from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) who posted insulting remarks on social media as he commented on the remarks of a diaspora member celebrating spending his vacation in Türkiye.

The opposition latched onto a hostile rhetoric toward the Turkish community in Europe, who openly supported Erdoğan’s Justice and Development Party (AK Party) government in the elections.

“We won’t allow you to be insulted,” Erdoğan told the event.

“The opposition is irked at our (diaspora) citizens’ connections to Türkiye. They target Turks in Europe. They are so arrogant that they also target those taking shelter in Türkiye; they target international students too," he complained.

“Nobody can treat you this way. You are citizens of this country as much as everyone else. Wherever you live, you are part of this country. Past governments may have ignored you or treated you as people bringing foreign currency into the country. For us, you are people deserving respect and the best public services,” he said.