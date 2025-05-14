Addressing parliamentary group meeting of his Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan lauded terrorist group PKK’s decision to dissolve itself earlier this week. He said terror-free initiative launched by his ally Devlet Bahçeli, leader of Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has now entered into a new stage and demonstrated Türkiye can solve its own problems without external interference.

He called upon PKK's Syria wing and pro-PKK lobbies in Europe to join dissolution efforts and end anti-Turkish action.

The president also hinted more steps to accommodate terror-free Türkiye initiative. He said Turkish politics will play its role in the initiative once PKK fulfills its promise of dissolution. Erdoğan also touched upon appointment of trustees to municipalities. He stated that after PKK’s dissolution, the practice may be less common. Trustees have been appointed to several municipalities whose mayors and municipal assembly members were linked to the terrorist group and accused of funneling municipal funds to terrorists.

Erdoğan also delved into Türkiye's role for peace diplomacy amid conflicts in the region and mentioned his talks with US President Donald Trump for lifting of US sanctions on Syria. He thanked Trump for the move and said he was confident that his "friend" Trump would also take action to end humanitarian tragedy in Gaza.

