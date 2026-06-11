President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is set to unveil Türkiye’s new artificial intelligence road map on June 13, outlining the country’s strategy to strengthen its position in the rapidly evolving global AI sector and accelerate its digital transformation efforts.

The road map, prepared under the auspices of the presidency, is expected to bring together government institutions, technology companies, defense industry representatives, academics and entrepreneurs at a launch event in Istanbul.

Officials describe the initiative as a key milestone in Türkiye’s efforts to expand its technological capabilities and establish a more competitive digital economy.

The strategy is expected to define the country’s priorities, investment plans and long-term objectives in artificial intelligence, with a particular focus on infrastructure development, human capital and industrial innovation.

Among the measures anticipated in the road map are the establishment of high-capacity data centers, strengthening of digital infrastructure and the expansion of training programs aimed at developing a skilled AI workforce.

The plan is also expected to encourage broader use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing, support digital transformation across industries and provide incentives for domestic technology startups.

Another key objective is the development of a stronger domestic AI ecosystem, including efforts to advance Türkiye’s own large language models and AI infrastructure. Universities are expected to play a larger role through expanded AI-focused education programs and research initiatives.

Artificial intelligence applications in public services, defense technologies, health care analytics, education technologies and entrepreneurship support mechanisms are also expected to feature prominently in discussions during the event.

Officials view the road map as a foundation for Türkiye’s future digital economy strategy and a framework for coordinating public and private sector investments in emerging technologies.

The announcement is expected to provide the most comprehensive outline to date of Türkiye’s ambitions in artificial intelligence and its plans to leverage the technology to drive economic growth, innovation and competitiveness in the years ahead.