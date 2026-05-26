President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday used his Eid al-Adha, also known as Qurban Bayram, message to emphasize Türkiye’s economic growth, institutional resilience and defense industry expansion, saying the country is positioned to become “one of the shining stars of the new era” once regional instability eases.

Erdoğan said Türkiye had strengthened its domestic front through years of policy continuity, pointing to advances in infrastructure, governance and defense production.

“Despite criticisms and obstacles, we are reaping the rewards of the policies we have pursued for 23 years,” he said, referring to the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AK Party) time in power.

He highlighted what he described as a sharp rise in Türkiye’s defense and aerospace exports, saying the sector had grown from hundreds of millions of dollars to more than $10 billion, and framed it as evidence of a broader national success story.

“Türkiye is writing a success story rarely seen in the world,” Erdoğan said.

The president said Türkiye was navigating a period of global and regional tension but stood out as a stable actor due to its institutions, economic capacity and security framework.

“In this period when our region is struggling with crises, Türkiye stands out as an island of stability,” he said.

‘Shining star’ vision

Erdoğan said Türkiye’s long-term trajectory would continue upward once instability in surrounding regions subsides, reiterating his belief that the country is entering a more influential phase in global politics.

“After the dust cloud around us clears, God willing, Türkiye will be one of the shining stars of the new era,” he said.

He also referred to the government’s terror-free Türkiye initiative, describing it as a strategic effort aimed at strengthening domestic unity and regional security. He said the process was essential for Türkiye’s future stability and economic development.

The initiative, launched last year, aims to disarm and dissolve the PKK terrorist group to end its four decades of violence that claimed at least 40,000 lives in Türkiye.

“We are doing whatever is necessary for this,” Erdoğan said, adding that counterterrorism efforts would continue with determination.

Erdoğan also urged citizens to use the Eid period to reinforce social ties, emphasizing themes of unity, solidarity and reconciliation.

He said the word “sacrifice” carried spiritual meaning beyond ritual practice and encouraged citizens to strengthen family and community bonds during the holiday.

“I believe that each of our citizens will make the most of this spiritual feast,” he said, calling for increased charity and mutual support.

Regional conflicts

While focusing largely on domestic achievements, Erdoğan also briefly referenced regional conflicts, saying the wider Middle East was experiencing heightened instability and humanitarian strain.

Even as the Muslim world seeks an atmosphere of peace, Israel continues its "occupation, destruction, massacres, and illegal settlement activities" from Gaza to the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Lebanon, flouting cease-fires that are in effect, he said.

Erdoğan concluded his message by extending Eid greetings to citizens performing the Hajj pilgrimage and urging those traveling during the holiday to follow traffic and safety rules.