In an opinion piece for Al-Jazeera, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan urged the world to stop the war in Gaza, warning the territory is nearing a “total humanitarian collapse” under Israeli attacks.

Communications Director Burhanettin Duran announced the article's publication on the Turkish social media platform Next Sosyal.

In the article, titled "The conscience of humanity is being tested in Gaza" and published Thursday in English and Arabic, Erdoğan accused Israel of carrying out "a systematic policy of annihilation" against Palestinians.

"Hunger, thirst and the threat of epidemic disease are propelling Gaza toward a total humanitarian collapse," Erdoğan wrote. "To date, more than 61,000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks."

Erdoğan said Türkiye has delivered food, medicine and medical supplies to Gaza despite obstacles, with assistance from "brotherly nations" nearby, and has evacuated wounded Palestinians for treatment in Türkiye.

He said Ankara continues to push for a cease-fire at the United Nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) while mediating between Palestinian groups.