President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s mood and rhetoric often take on a different tone when he visits his hometown of Rize, a Black Sea city known for its distinct culture and character.

On Friday, Erdoğan appeared particularly upbeat as he was greeted by a large crowd at a rally marking the opening of completed investments and projects in the northeastern province.

Before delivering a lengthy speech highlighting new investments and completed projects across Rize, Erdoğan emphasized national unity, referring to the “ring of fire” he has increasingly used to describe the turbulent geopolitical environment surrounding the country – from the war involving Iran and Israel’s increasingly aggressive actions in the region to instability and the presence of terrorist groups.

“On my agenda is protecting our country from the ring of fire, crises and conflicts surrounding it, and properly fulfilling the responsibility you have entrusted to us,” Erdoğan said.

He also criticized opposition parties, accusing them of seeking confrontation with the government and becoming embroiled in internal disputes.

For Erdoğan, unity has become a key theme as neighboring countries face external and internal crises. His political ally Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), has also repeatedly echoed calls for unity.

“We are responsible not only to 86 million people but also to future generations. That is why we are not concerned with what the opposition says or does,” Erdoğan said.

“We are never a party to their disputes or provocations. One person said this, another did that, old friends have become enemies, and so on. None of this concerns us in the slightest.”

Erdoğan said his focus was on strengthening Türkiye’s position internationally and protecting the country from regional turmoil.

“On my agenda is bringing Türkiye to the place it deserves in global politics and ensuring that it receives the respect it deserves," he said.

Erdoğan then turned to the main theme of the event, emphasizing his government’s focus on public services and investment.

“On my agenda is only service. It is a politics of works and service. It is bringing new investments to all 81 provinces of our country, together with Rize,” he said.

“You brought us to these positions not to act like bosses, but to serve you. We are simply doing our duty and fulfilling our responsibilities, serving you with love. As long as I have life in me, with God’s permission, we will continue working for you without stopping, without hesitation and without tiring.”

Housing and urban projects

Erdoğan said the government’s priority following the Feb. 6, 2023, earthquakes had been to make cities more resilient and secure, adding that projects carried out through the state-run Housing Development Administration (TOKI) had been accelerated.

He said 5,636 homes had been completed in Rize so far, while construction on another 1,221 was continuing.

As part of Friday’s openings, 465 homes, four commercial units and a mosque in the Yağlıtaş neighborhood were inaugurated, along with 79 homes in Kendirli, 143 in Madenli and 79 in the Çayeli district.

Erdoğan also inaugurated public gardens covering a total of 330,000 square meters, including the Iyidere Public Garden, which includes a public coffeehouse, district library, children’s playground and social facilities.

A public garden in Çamlıhemşin was also opened, providing residents with spaces to spend time in nature and children with areas to play.

In Güneysu, 27 temporary workplaces whose infrastructure and landscaping had been completed were handed over to beneficiaries. The Isırlık Nature Park and sports activity area, as well as the third phase of a bicycle path, were also put into service.

Culture and education

Erdoğan said culture and the arts were essential to the future of cities and announced the opening of Rize Culture Street.

“Cities that lose their connection with literature, painting and music become nothing more than buildings and gradually lose their soul,” he said.

He said the project would support local producers, expand exhibition spaces and help artisans produce and sell handmade goods, contributing to the local economy.

The government has also completed reinforcement work at 10 schools in central Rize and its districts, Erdoğan said.

The 16-classroom Hafize Haşim Haşimoğlu Anatolian Imam Hatip High School in Çamlıhemşin will open to students in the new academic year, while the 600-bed Ahmet Tevfik İleri student dormitory in central Rize has also been put into service.

Transport and infrastructure

Erdoğan said transportation, maritime and tourism projects were important not only for Rize but for the wider Black Sea region.

He said work had begun on a roughly 30-kilometer Rize Southern Ring Road and Tunnels Project, which is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve urban transportation once completed.

Significant progress has also been made on the İyidere Logistics Port Project, he said. Connecting the port to the Development Road through the Ovit route would strengthen Rize’s strategic position along international trade routes, Erdoğan added.

The government is also strengthening transportation links through the 36.5-kilometer Pazar-Ardeşen junction, the Çamlıhemşin-Ayder road and the Tunca road.

“Once our project is completed, the roads leading to Ayder and the Fırtına Valley will become faster, safer and more comfortable,” Erdoğan said.

He added that the projects aim to extend Rize’s tourism season to 12 months and make the natural attractions of Ayder more accessible.

Erdoğan said Rize had achieved significant progress in health care, with total hospital capacity reaching 1,235 beds.

He said construction of the 1,053-bed Rize City Hospital was 70% complete and that he had instructed the health minister to accelerate the remaining work.

“I have instructed my health minister to ensure that the remaining part is completed rapidly,” Erdoğan said.

The hospital, being built on an area of 320,000 square meters, is expected to provide high-level, uninterrupted health care services.

Construction is continuing on the 50-bed Çayeli State Hospital, which is scheduled to begin accepting patients in November, Erdoğan said.

He said the combined value of the Rize City Hospital and Çayeli State Hospital projects exceeds TL 25 billion ($514.365).

The government will also begin construction of the 25-bed Fındıklı State Hospital in the coming period, while Rize Training and Research Hospital will continue providing health services.

A health facility operating around the clock will also be built in Ardeşen, Erdoğan said.

Nine additional health facilities currently in the tender, project design or land allocation stages will be completed and opened as soon as possible, he added.