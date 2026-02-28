President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan voiced deep concern and sadness on Saturday over U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran, while condemning Tehran's drone and missile strikes on brotherly Gulf nations.

Turkish Erdoğan added ⁠that the U.S.-Israeli ⁠attacks on Iran violated Iran's ​sovereignty ​and targeted ⁠the peace of the Iranian people.

In a speech in Istanbul, he said ⁠Iran's ⁠attacks on Gulf countries were also unacceptable and he warned that without restraint and diplomacy the ⁠region risked being "dragged into a circle of fire."

He ​called for urgent ​action to prevent ⁠further ‌bloodshed, adding ‌that Ankara ⁠will accelerate ‌diplomatic efforts ​to secure a ⁠cease-fire and ⁠revive negotiations.