President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday reiterated Türkiye’s support for Palestinians as a new plan by US pushes for peace in Palestinian territories amid Israel’s ongoing genocide.

Addressing the opening of new legislative year at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Erdoğan said Parliament, representing all our citizens, showed strongest reaction to Israel’s ongoing genocide. “Genocide motion Turkish Parliament accepted in August sent very strong message to Israel,” he said.

“We never abandoned heroic sons, daughters of Gaza resisting Israel. We devoted our lives to Palestinian cause, will defend right of Palestine, our first qibla, sacred Jerusalem, to last breath. Granting peace for Palestinians is debt of Islamic world, international community to Palestinians. Türkiye will work to ensure that not a single bomb is dropped on Palestinians any more,” he said.

Erdoğan also spoke about the future of US-backed terrorist group YPG in neighboring Syria and signalled Türkiye’s patience was running out. “We engage in diplomacy for Syria’s territorial integrity and against terror risk beyond borders but we will not allow a deja vu in Syria,” Erdoğan said amid YPG’s push for keeping self-styled autonomy despite a deal with Damascus, implying another military operation as Türkiye did in Syria in the past.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...