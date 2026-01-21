Commenting on a new deal between the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG and Damascus, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the group cannot sustain its existence in the Syrian territories it occupies.

The YPG was given a four-day deadline by Damascus on Tuesday to hand over the full control of the key bastion Hassakeh and for integration of the group into the Syrian army. The deadline is apparently an ultimatum for the YPG to adhere to a recent deal for integration and a cease-fire, and to force it to abandon its ambition for self-styled autonomy. Türkiye was one of the backers of the deal due to the YPG's ties to the PKK terrorist group. Ankara hopes it will complement its own terror-free Türkiye initiative for disarming the PKK.

Erdoğan was speaking at a parliamentary group meeting of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) on Wednesday, where he highlighted that the world and the region were going through "critical days."

"We are almost on the Bridge of Sirat, where the smallest mistake may lead to major consequences," he said, borrowing an Islamic term about a bridge over hell.

"I invite everyone, from politicians to media, to act responsibly, be wary of the climate of hatred on social media," he said.

The provocation he was speaking of came in the form of a group of YPG supporters in Türkiye who attempted to force their way into Syria from the Turkish-Syrian border and took down a Turkish flag on the border, prompting nationwide anger.

“A terrorist group cannot achieve anything by attacking our flag. We will punish traitors who attacked our flag, and any negligence (to stop an attack on the flag) will also be punished,” Erdoğan said.

“I congratulate Syria for its successful operations and extend my condolences to the martyrs who died (fighting YPG terrorists). We are pleased with the Syria cease-fire; we hope (the YPG) will be dissolved and the bloodshed will end. The YPG cannot sustain existence in the Syrian territories it occupies,” he also said.

The president called Turks, Kurds and Arabs in the region to resolve problems plaguing the region, “instead of attempting to establish statelets,” he said, referring to YPG’s autonomy ambition.

He said if the YPG complied with the March 2025 agreement it signed with Damascus, it would ensure Syria's territorial integrity, but the group "did not take any positive steps within the timetable of the agreement," he lamented.

"Instead, they exerted pressure on civilians in territories they occupied, attacked civilians and soldiers elsewhere. Another deal in December also failed. To be frank, this was due to the YPG's uncompromising stance and attempts to buy more time. We advised all sides through the timetable for resolution, but the YPG did not change its maximalist approach," he said.

The president underlined that Türkiye always advocated for territorial integrity and political unity of Syria, and they would "not allow a separatist structure posing a threat to our national security on our southern borders."

Support for Kurds

The YPG portrays clashes with the Syrian army as an attack on Syrian Kurds. Türkiye rejects the portrayal and says it is not hostile to Kurds in the region. Erdoğan's speech on Wednesday concentrated on this outreach to Kurds as he dismissed the notion that the YPG represented Syria's Kurds.

"Kurds in Syria are our brothers. We know very well what they suffered in the hands of the previous regime in Syria. Syria in the past did not recognize them. They were not even citizens. I always voiced this issue and called on the Syrian regime to fix this problem in my talks as prime minister in the past, when our relations with Syria (under the Assad regime) existed. The rights of Syrian Kurds still top our agenda. Kurds faced pressure from the terrorist group after the civil war began there. Kurdish children were forced into conflict because of the ambitions of the terrorist group. They were sent to their deaths," Erdoğan said.

"Kurdish people were forced into a lifestyle contradicting their faith and traditions. They were also targeted by Daesh murderers. The new Syrian government embraced Syrian Kurds and adopted a constructive role for their integration," he said, referring to a recent presidential decree by Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa to reinstate Kurdish rights.

"Throughout the Halabja massacre (in Iraq) and the attacks in Ayn al-Arab, we consistently offered support to our Kurdish brethren during their most challenging periods. Should circumstances of this nature recur, we would, without reservation, reiterate our support and offer assistance to our brothers with unwavering determination. It is imperative that everyone now recognizes, comprehends and acknowledges the following: What truly matters is not division, but unity, what truly matters is not division, but fostering mutual affection and unity, what truly matters is not fragmenting into minor statelets but rather uniting efforts and fostering collective strength," he said.

"Turks, Kurds and Arabs, mirroring historical precedent, will unite, act in solidarity, share a common vision and collaboratively address the challenges facing our region," he stated.